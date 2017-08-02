Missouri attorney general fights Backpage.com lawsuit

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri's top law enforcement official on Tuesday asked a court to dismiss a Backpage.com lawsuit that seeks to stop him from investigating the company, calling it "totally frivolous." Backpage sued Attorney General Josh Hawley last month over his investigation, arguing federal law and the First Amendment bar claims against the Dallas-headquartered website, which hosts classified ads ...