Home / Local / Missouri attorney general fights Backpage.com lawsuit

Missouri attorney general fights Backpage.com lawsuit

By: Associated Press August 2, 2017

Missouri's top law enforcement official on Tuesday asked a court to dismiss a Backpage.com lawsuit that seeks to stop him from investigating the company, calling it "totally frivolous." Backpage sued Attorney General Josh Hawley last month over his investigation, arguing federal law and the First Amendment bar claims against the Dallas-headquartered website, which hosts classified ads ...
