Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Missouri’s court technology gets international honor

Missouri’s court technology gets international honor

By: Staff Report August 2, 2017

Missouri’s court system has been honored for its use of technology to improve court services and access to the public in 2017. The Office of State Courts Administrator received a “Top 10 Court Technology Solutions Award” at the National Association for Court Management annual conference, held in partnership with the International Association for Court Administration, in ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo