Missouri’s court technology gets international honor

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri’s court system has been honored for its use of technology to improve court services and access to the public in 2017. The Office of State Courts Administrator received a “Top 10 Court Technology Solutions Award” at the National Association for Court Management annual conference, held in partnership with the International Association for Court Administration, in ...