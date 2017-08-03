Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / 4 sanctuary cities facing loss of crime-fighting assistance

4 sanctuary cities facing loss of crime-fighting assistance

By: Associated Press August 3, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions moved Thursday to again punish so-called sanctuary cities, this time threatening to deny federal crime-fighting resources to four cities beset by violence if they don't step up efforts to help detain and deport people living in the country illegally. The Justice Department sent letters to cities struggling with gun violence, telling them ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo