The Automobile Club of Missouri has added Alison K. Bischoff to its in-house litigation department in St. Louis. Bischoff previously worked for 11 years as a prosecuting attorney in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office. The department practices under the name of Kraft, Gustafson, Ward & Bischoff.