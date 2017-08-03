Judge wed to Mueller team member steps away from Trump suits

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal judge who is married to a new member of Robert Mueller's investigative team has stepped aside from lawsuits involving President Donald Trump and his business empire, court records show. Greg Andres, a New York lawyer and former Justice Department prosecutor who specialized in foreign bribery and fraud, has joined the team of lawyers investigating ...