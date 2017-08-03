Juvenile justice hearing set for Springfield

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Supreme Court’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness will hold a community meeting on the state’s juvenile justice system on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Springfield. The commission will listen to ideas, experiences or recommendations from the public about the juvenile justice system and ways Missouri courts can best meet the needs of youth. ...