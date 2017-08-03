Quantcast
Juvenile justice hearing set for Springfield

By: Staff Report August 3, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness will hold a community meeting on the state’s juvenile justice system on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Springfield. The commission will listen to ideas, experiences or recommendations from the public about the juvenile justice system and ways Missouri courts can best meet the needs of youth. ...
