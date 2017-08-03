KC woman pleads guilty to forging judge’s signature

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A 51-year-old Kansas City woman pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice for forging a federal judge’s signature on a fake order to release another woman from prison. Margie P. Shephard pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s office. Shephard was serving a 10-year sentence ...