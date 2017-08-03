Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / KC woman pleads guilty to forging judge’s signature

KC woman pleads guilty to forging judge’s signature

By: Jessica Shumaker August 3, 2017

A 51-year-old Kansas City woman pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice for forging a federal judge’s signature on a fake order to release another woman from prison. Margie P. Shephard pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s office. Shephard was serving a 10-year sentence ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo