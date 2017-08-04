Abuse survivors say ex-priest should be kept far from kids

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A group representing survivors of priest sex abuse is calling for a former priest recently released from prison to be placed in a secure treatment facility far from children. Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests has launched an online petition urging the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston and the state to take the extra measures ...