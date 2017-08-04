Quantcast
Home / Local / Ex-CFO pleads guilty to embezzling $6.5 million from company

Ex-CFO pleads guilty to embezzling $6.5 million from company

By: Associated Press August 4, 2017

The former chief financial officer of a Kansas City company pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $6.5 million from the company. Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Douglas Ferrell, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and money laundering. Ferrell admitted that he embezzled the millions from Scarbrough International, a U.S. Customs broker and international freight forwarder. He ...
