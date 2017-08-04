Quantcast
Lawsuit challenges St. Charles County's drug program

Lawsuit challenges St. Charles County’s drug program

By: Associated Press August 4, 2017

A nonprofit group and two St. Charles County residents are suing the county over its prescription drug monitoring program. Carl Bearden, executive director of United for Missouri, said in a news release Thursday that the drug monitoring program violates citizens' right to privacy and against unreasonable searches and seizures. St. Charles' program requires those prescribing and dispensing ...
