Local NAACP pushes back against Missouri travel advisory

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The leader of a St. Louis-area NAACP branch on Thursday pushed back against a travel advisory supported by state and national NAACP members that urges caution while in Missouri over their concerns about whether civil rights will be respected. At issue is an advisory sent in June by the state NAACP that warns travelers to use ...