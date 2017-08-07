Quantcast
Home / National / A century after deaths, Native American students return home

A century after deaths, Native American students return home

By: Associated Press August 7, 2017

Three Native American children named Little Plume, Horse and Little Chief died about 135 years ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania. On Monday, a team of experts made final preparations to exhume their bodies and take them home. The process was expected to begin early Tuesday at the prim post cemetery on the grounds of ...
