Getting the other side to pay your fees
Recent cases point to exceptions to ‘American Rule’
There’s nothing more American than paying your own legal bills. But sometimes there are exceptions, as two recent cases in the Western District Court of Appeals demonstrate. Last March, the appeals court tentatively approved a departure from the so-called “American Rule” and said that, with the right evidence, a judge could make the city of Kansas ...