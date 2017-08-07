Justice Dept. revives effort looking at forensic evidence

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Justice Department is reviving work on federal standards for what forensic experts can say in court and plans to create a program to monitor the accuracy of forensic testimony. The department initiated the effort following revelations in 2015 that FBI hair examiners had overstated the strength of their evidence in cases dating back decades. Longstanding ...