Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has promoted W. Patrick Mobley to program director of the Legal Advocacy for Adults with Mental Illness Program. The program is funded by the St. Louis Mental Health Board, and provides free civil legal services for adults in St. Louis who have outstanding legal matters which affect their ability to recover ...