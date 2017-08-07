Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Motorcyclist gets $1.425M settlement after crash

Motorcyclist gets $1.425M settlement after crash

By: David Baugher August 7, 2017

A motorcyclist who was hit by a car pulling onto a street will receive a $1.425 million settlement. “He went over the vehicle and went flying through the air,” said Ryan Bruning who represented the plaintiff. “In fact, there’s a witness that said she saw him about 20 feet in the air.” The collision happened on April ...
