St. Louis averages $411, Kansas City $373

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The average hourly billing rate increased slightly for Missouri lawyers this year, going to $382 from $365, according to Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s annual report. The average continues a modest upward trend. Attorneys on the 2015 list charged an average of $332 and $312 in 2014. Bryan Cave reigned supreme, holding all top five rates this year, which ...