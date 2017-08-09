Quantcast
Couple gets $35K for flooded property

Couple gets $35K for flooded property

By: David Baugher August 9, 2017

A St. Louis County couple who sought a six-figure award will be compensated $35,000 for damages they claimed were sustained due to excessive water runoff onto their property from a neighboring development. “I was pleased at least to get a verdict even if the amount wasn’t what I’d hoped for,” said Dudley McCarter of Behr, McCarter ...
