From jail to Yale: Released felon faces scrutiny in bid to be lawyer

A convicted felon who graduated from Yale Law School and won acclaim as a poet is being asked by a Connecticut committee to prove his "good moral character" before he is allowed to practice law. Reginald Dwayne Betts passed the state bar exam in February, but a panel of judges and lawyers that decides who joins ...