Three join Armstrong Teasdale in Kansas City

Armstrong Teasdale has announced the addition of three corporate attorneys in the firm’s Kansas City office. David J. Kim has joined as corporate services partner and Elizabeth E. Patterson and Michael K. Grigsby as associates. Kim has extensive transactional experience representing clients throughout the U.S. and internationally. He counsels business organizations on mergers and acquisitions, strategic business ...