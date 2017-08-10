Quantcast
Free-speech debate swirls as officials block on social media

By: Allyssa D. Dudley allyssa.dudley@molawyersmedia.com August 10, 2017

An emerging debate about whether elected officials violate people's free speech rights by blocking them on social media is spreading across the U.S. as groups sue or warn politicians to stop the practice. The American Civil Liberties Union this week sued Maine Gov. Paul LePage and sent warning letters to Utah's congressional delegation. It followed recent ...
