KC driver gets $100K settlement after I-35 crash

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A woman injured in a rear-end collision on Interstate 35 in Clay County has settled a liability claim against a driver who told state troopers he was distracted while trying to adjust his car’s sun visor. The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on southbound I-35. Denise O’Toole of Kansas City, Kansas was driving her 2000 ...