Kreamer elected president of defense counsel group

By: Associated Press August 10, 2017

James Scott Kreamer, managing member of Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice in Kansas City, was elected president of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel (FDCC) at the organization’s annual meeting in Montreux, Switzerland. The FDCC is an invitation-only organization comprised of defense attorneys, corporate counsel and insurance industry executives who have achieved professional distinction. The ...
