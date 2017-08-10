Magazine: Law didn’t require consent to tape Scaramucci call

Quantcast
By: Associated Press August 10, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci says his profanity-laced phone call that preceded his ouster as White House communications director was recorded without his permission. But a representative for The New Yorker on Thursday notes that reporter Ryan Lizza wasn't required by law to get Scaramucci's consent to record the conversation. Federal law permits taping telephone conversations if one party consents ...
