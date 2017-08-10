Motorist receives $175K settlement from 2009 wreck

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A 2009 wreck prompted years of physical therapy and surgery and finally a $175,000 settlement this year for Garland “Bruce” Milholen. Milholen, of Bolivar, received the settlement in February, ending a 2015 personal injury lawsuit against a driver who caused a multicar collision. Milholen, 73, was involved in a four-car wreck in November 2009 in Springfield. He ...