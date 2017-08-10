Quantcast
Taylor Swift testifies former DJ groped her under her skirt

By: Associated Press August 10, 2017

Taylor Swift testified Thursday that a former radio DJ reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver. "He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him," the pop star testified during about an hour on the stand in federal court ...
