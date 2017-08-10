Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Taylor Swift testifies former DJ groped her under her skirt
Taylor Swift testified Thursday that a former radio DJ reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver. "He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him," the pop star testified during about an hour on the stand in federal court ...