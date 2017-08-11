Acquitted ex-Tulsa officer volunteers at sheriff’s office

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A white former Tulsa police officer who resigned after being acquitted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man was sworn in Thursday as a reserve deputy sheriff in a neighboring county. Wearing a firearm on her hip and dressed in a Rogers County Sheriff's Office uniform, Betty Shelby took her oath of ...