Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Jury awards $2.5M verdict against Troy attorney

Jury awards $2.5M verdict against Troy attorney

By: Jessica Shumaker August 11, 2017

A Troy attorney owes $2,548,354 in damages after a Jackson County jury found her liable for legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty and battery. On Aug. 7, the jury unanimously found for Timothy Kramer of Blue Springs on his claim of legal malpractice against Cynthia Davenport and her firm, Davenport, Tomko & Butler, his claim of ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo