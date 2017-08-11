Quantcast
NCAA adopts sexual violence policy, emphasizing education

By: Associated Press August 11, 2017

NCAA member schools will be required to provide yearly sexual violence education for all college athletes, coaches and athletics administrators under a policy announced Thursday by the organization's board of governors. Campus leaders such as athletic directors, school presidents and Title IX coordinators will be required to attest that athletes, coaches and administrators have been educated ...
