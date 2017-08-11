Quantcast
Not guilty plea for suspect in Missouri officer's death

Not guilty plea for suspect in Missouri officer’s death

By: Associated Press August 11, 2017

A judge entered a not guilty plea Friday for the man accused in the killing of a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop. Ian McCarthy, 39, of Clinton appeared via video at the Henry County Courthouse to answer charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Officer Gary Michael in ...
