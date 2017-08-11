Police: Man admits buying rifle likely used to kill officer

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A man who is charged with supplying the weapon used to kill a western Missouri police officer admitted that he bought the rifle for the suspect and threw it in a creek after the shooting, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. William Noble, 35, of Clinton, was charged Thursday with felony tampering ...