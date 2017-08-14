LSEM to hold annual For the Common Good Awards

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri will recognize volunteer and community partners and others at its 35th annual For the Common Goods Awards dinner on Aug. 24. The event includes recognition of the contributions of pro bono attorneys and law firms who partner with LSEM, providing more than 4,600 hours of volunteer legal service in 2016. The ...