Officials: Exhumation of killers from vet cemeteries is rare

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The recent exhumation of an Army Vietnam veteran's body from the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery was a rare invocation of federal laws aimed at keeping murderers and rapists out of veterans burial grounds, federal and state officials say. The remains of Guillermo Aillon were disinterred from the Middletown cemetery July 3, after state veterans' affairs officials ...