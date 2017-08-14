Sex offender law prompts lawsuit

A federal lawsuit filed against a county sheriff’s office in the Kansas City area alleges that an initiative to arrest sex offenders near a charity violates the organization’s constitutionally protected rights of religious freedom.

The suit filed by the City Union Mission focuses on how the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office interprets a Missouri law. The law mentioned in the suit prohibits some offenders from “loitering” within 500 feet of a public park that contains a pool or playground equipment.

The suit argues that the law doesn’t sufficiently define the term “loiter” and is too vague.

“We want to get that cleared up,” said Jonathan Whitehead, attorney for the mission. “Seeking shelter, food or prayer is not loitering.”

According to the suit, the sheriff’s office now says that the law applies to the charity’s kitchens and shelters even though those buildings are being used for religious ministry.

“As a result, the sheriff’s office has threatened to arrest certain mission employees or guests on mission property,” the suit says.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp said his office is merely following the law.

“I am statutorily obligated to enforce the laws of Missouri,” Sharp said. “That includes sex offender laws, and I will continue to do so until I’m told otherwise by the courts.”



