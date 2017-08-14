Quantcast
Sex offender law prompts lawsuit

Sex offender law prompts lawsuit

By: Associated Press August 14, 2017

A federal lawsuit filed against a county sheriff's office in the Kansas City area alleges that an initiative to arrest sex offenders near a charity violates the organization's constitutionally protected rights of religious freedom. The suit filed by the City Union Mission focuses on how the Jackson County Sheriff's Office interprets a Missouri law. The law ...
