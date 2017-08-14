Target buys tech company to help it offer same-day delivery

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Target said Monday it is buying a delivery logistics company to help it offer same-day delivery service to in-store shoppers. Software made by San Francisco-based Grand Junction connects retailers with about 700 delivery companies around the country that pick up items from stores or distribution centers and take them to customers. Expanding delivery and making it faster ...