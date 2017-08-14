Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Target buys tech company to help it offer same-day delivery

Target buys tech company to help it offer same-day delivery

By: Associated Press August 14, 2017

Target said Monday it is buying a delivery logistics company to help it offer same-day delivery service to in-store shoppers. Software made by San Francisco-based Grand Junction connects retailers with about 700 delivery companies around the country that pick up items from stores or distribution centers and take them to customers. Expanding delivery and making it faster ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo