Truck driver receives $1.3 settlement after shoulder crash

A truck driver has received $1.3 million in a settlement with another driver who hit him while on the side of an interstate highway. The confidential plaintiff in the case was a self-employed truck driver who pulled onto the highway’s shoulder to check his vehicle’s fluid levels in June 2012. The plaintiff, 48, returned to the ...