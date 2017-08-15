Quantcast
Boy receives $6.75 million in medical negligence settlement

By: Jessica Shumaker August 15, 2017

An 8-year-old Missouri boy has settled a lawsuit for $6.75 million against health care providers he alleged failed to timely diagnose and treat an infection that lead to a permanent brain injury. The injury occurred when the child was one-month old, according to his attorneys, Mike Meyer and James P. Frickleton of Bartimus, Frickleton and Robertson ...
