Home / National / Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues

Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues

By: Associated Press August 15, 2017

In Gainesville, Florida, workers hired by the Daughters of the Confederacy chipped away at a Confederate soldier's statue, loaded it quietly on a truck and drove away with little fanfare. In Baltimore, Mayor Catherine Pugh said she's ready to tear down all of her city's Confederate statues, and the city council voted to have them destroyed. ...
