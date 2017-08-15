Greensfelder bolsters IP practice

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale has expanded its intellectual property practice group with the addition of four IP attorneys in its St. Louis and Chicago offices. Mark E. Stallion joined the St. Louis office and will lead the firm’s the patent team. His practice encompasses all areas of intellectual property. He also serves the start-up and incubator communities ...