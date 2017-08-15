Quantcast
Greensfelder bolsters IP practice

By: Staff Report August 15, 2017

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale has expanded its intellectual property practice group with the addition of four IP attorneys in its St. Louis and Chicago offices. Mark E. Stallion joined the St. Louis office and will lead the firm’s the patent team. His practice encompasses all areas of intellectual property. He also serves the start-up and incubator communities ...
