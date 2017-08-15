Hawley’s vote in Boone County raises questions on residency

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The state Democratic party is again raising questions about whether Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is violating state law by living in rural Boone County rather than in Jefferson City. The issue, which first arose after Hawley took office in January, resurfaced after The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported that Hawley, a Republican in his first term, ...