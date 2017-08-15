Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Hawley’s vote in Boone County raises questions on residency

Hawley’s vote in Boone County raises questions on residency

By: Associated Press August 15, 2017

The state Democratic party is again raising questions about whether Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is violating state law by living in rural Boone County rather than in Jefferson City. The issue, which first arose after Hawley took office in January, resurfaced after The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported that Hawley, a Republican in his first term, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo