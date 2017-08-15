Husch Blackwell names new leaders

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Husch Blackwell announced Tuesday that Greg Smith has been elected the next chairman of the firm and that Paul Eberle will take over from him as chief executive. Smith, who has served as Husch’s chief executive officer and managing partner since 2012, will take over from current Chairman Maurice Watson on April 1. Eberle, who joined ...