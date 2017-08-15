Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Husch Blackwell names new leaders

Husch Blackwell names new leaders

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 15, 2017

Husch Blackwell announced Tuesday that Greg Smith has been elected the next chairman of the firm and that Paul Eberle will take over from him as chief executive. Smith, who has served as Husch’s chief executive officer and managing partner since 2012, will take over from current Chairman Maurice Watson on April 1. Eberle, who joined ...
