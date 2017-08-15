Widow of slain Missouri police officer sues defendant

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The widow of a western Missouri police officer fatally shot during a traffic stop has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the man charged in his death. KRCG-TV reports Cresinda Michael filed the lawsuit last Friday against Ian McCarthy last Friday in Missouri's Henry County, five days after 37-year-old Gary Michael Jr. was slain in 9,000-resident Clinton, ...