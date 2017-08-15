Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Widow of slain Missouri police officer sues defendant

Widow of slain Missouri police officer sues defendant

By: Associated Press August 15, 2017

The widow of a western Missouri police officer fatally shot during a traffic stop has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the man charged in his death. KRCG-TV reports Cresinda Michael filed the lawsuit last Friday against Ian McCarthy last Friday in Missouri's Henry County, five days after 37-year-old Gary Michael Jr. was slain in 9,000-resident Clinton, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo