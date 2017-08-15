Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Widow of slain Missouri police officer sues defendant
The widow of a western Missouri police officer fatally shot during a traffic stop has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the man charged in his death. KRCG-TV reports Cresinda Michael filed the lawsuit last Friday against Ian McCarthy last Friday in Missouri's Henry County, five days after 37-year-old Gary Michael Jr. was slain in 9,000-resident Clinton, ...