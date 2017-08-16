Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / A look at a NAACP travel warning to would-be Missouri guests

A look at a NAACP travel warning to would-be Missouri guests

By: Jim Suhr The Associated Press August 16, 2017

St. Louis' hospitality industry says it's starting to see lost business that's perhaps tied to the NAACP's travel warning to would-be visitors to Missouri. The warning, issued last month as the civil rights organization's first-ever such advisory, largely hinges on the group's concerns about a state law that soon will roll back discrimination protections for workers.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo