Former KC water employee wins hostile work environment verdict

A Jackson County jury awarded a former Kansas City Water Services Department employee $62,000 in damages on her claim of a racially hostile work environment, but found for the city on her claims of retaliation and racial discrimination.

The jury returned the verdict Aug. 7 for Natalie McKinney, who worked as a senior environmental officer in the department’s industrial waste department until she was terminated in 2015.

Her attorney, David Lunceford of the Lunceford Law Firm in Lee’s Summit, said he was pleased with the jury’s verdict for his client.

“I thought the jury reached the right conclusion,” he said.

Lunceford said he asked the jury for $51,000 for McKinney’s lost wages. He said his client does not intend to appeal the verdicts in the city’s favor.

In her suit, McKinney, who is African-American, alleged her attempts to further her career through promotion were blocked by management.

She also alleged the city hired a less-qualified white woman when McKinney’s supervisor left the position, failed to post the job opening so McKinney could apply, and that the woman began harassing McKinney, nitpicking her over her work.

The conflict came to a head in November 2014, when McKinney had made plans to take a two-week cruise vacation.

According to her petition, McKinney’s vacation had been scheduled in February 2014, but she exhausted her paid vacation under the Family Medical Leave Act.

She alleged her supervisor told her she would not approve the vacation because she did not have paid-vacation time. McKinney said she told her supervisor she would be using leave without pay and was not told she could not do so.

When she returned to her job, she was informed she was reported for job abandonment. She was suspended in late December 2014, then fired in February 2015.

The city denied McKinney’s claims, saying she was terminated for being absent from her job without approval from her supervisor. The city also maintained that McKinney was not the most qualified candidate for the positions she sought.

City spokesman Chris Hernandez said in a statement the city is pleased to have won on two of the three claims.

“We are a government that values diversity and we strive to create a welcoming work environment,” he said. “We also must be good stewards of taxpayer money and therefore must hold our employees accountable if they miss work without approval or are insubordinate.”