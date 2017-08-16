Man arrested on hindering charge in Missouri officer killing

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A man charged with hindering prosecution in the killing of a western Missouri police officer told an informant that he dropped the suspected gunman off at a nearby marina after the shooting, according to court records. Jacob Johnson, 27, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday on the hindering charge. He remained jailed Wednesday on a $25,000 cash ...