New officials elected to Missouri Bar, YLS boards

New officials elected to Missouri Bar, YLS boards

By: Staff Report August 16, 2017

The Missouri Bar’s 45-member Board of Governors will feature six new faces following elections that ended Tuesday. In St. Louis County’s District 9, Michael P. Downey unseated current board member Genevieve M. Frank. Amy Bender-Levy and John R. Gunn will return to their seats. In District 11, which encompasses the city of St. Louis, Patti Hageman and ...
