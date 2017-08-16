Dog feared dead returned alive to family

A week after they were told their dog was dead, a Perryville family at the center of an increasingly strange legal fight has been reunited with their pet, alive and well.

Mack, a boxer-mastiff mix, was returned to Jamie Patterson and her family on Tuesday, according to a filing in the Court of Appeals Eastern District. Timothy Sansone of Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard, an attorney for Patterson, said Mack was brought to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office “alive and apparently in decent health,” though a bit overweight.

The reunion came less than a week after the owner of the pet shelter who was under a court order to return Mack had instead given Patterson and her children a box allegedly containing his ashes. Patterson adopted Mack from Rough Road Rescue in early 2015, but after he escaped several times, Rough Road’s founder, Steve Svehla, had refused to return the dog.

The shelter had a provision in the adoption contract that purported to allow the animal to be reclaimed if the terms of the contract weren’t met. Patterson sued to recover Mack, and both a trial judge and the Eastern District said the contract couldn’t be enforced and that Mack must be returned.

After the Aug. 11 delivery of Mack’s purported remains, Sansone filed a motion asking the appellate court to consider finding Svehla in contempt of court. Svehla allegedly had said that Mack had died in May, but that was never mentioned in court filings. The motion asked the court to elicit more information about the dog’s death, saying there were “serious questions regarding Mack’s true status and whereabouts.”

Svehla and the shelter had been represented on appeal by attorneys from Armstrong Teasdale and by Daniel J. Kolde, a St. Louis-based solo practitioner. Neither would comment on the contempt motion, but shortly after its filing both sets of lawyers asked the court for permission to withdraw from the case.

A new lawyer for Svehla and the shelter, Travis C. Bargeon of Altman and McMenamin in Cape Girardeau, contacted Sansone on Monday. According to Sansone’s updated filing, the attorney said he “did not know Mack’s life-status” but that he would advise his clients “to return Mack if, in fact, Mack were alive.” On Tuesday, Mack was delivered to the sheriff’s office. A message left at Bargeon’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

The Eastern District has not yet acted on the motion seeking contempt against Svehla, who has not formally responded to its allegations. In his filing on the updated status of the case, Sansone said his client “defers to the Court and to the legal system regarding what if anything should happen going forward.”

In an interview, Sansone, a former clerk for the Eastern District, said it’s extremely rare for a party to be held in contempt of an appellate court, so it’s not clear what might happen. He noted, however, that courts have an interest in upholding their authority.

“I would think the court would not simply let this go,” he said.

For the Pattersons, however, the case has come to an unexpectedly happy conclusion. Sansone, who did the case pro bono along with associate Kenneth Goleaner and Zachary S. Rozier of the Arbeiter Law Offices in Perryville, said it was a great way for the case to end.

“This is the kind of thing you go to law school for,” he said.

The case is Patterson v. Rough Road Rescue Inc., ED104425.