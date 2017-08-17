Quantcast
Missouri lawmaker posts, deletes Trump assassination comment

Missouri lawmaker posts, deletes Trump assassination comment

By: Associated Press August 17, 2017

A Missouri lawmaker acknowledged Thursday that she posted and later deleted a comment on Facebook about hoping for President Donald Trump's assassination, saying she was frustrated with the president's response to the white supremacist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal said she was wrong for writing the post and didn't mean what ...
